TCS employee alleges months-long sexual harassment, religious slurs by colleagues

A woman employee of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik has accused five colleagues of months-long sexual harassment, stalking, and making derogatory remarks about her religion. The allegations were detailed in a police complaint accessed by India Today TV. The complainant said the harassment started soon after she joined TCS as an associate on June 20, 2025.

Initial harassment Inappropriate remarks during training During her training, the complainant alleged Raza Memon, a team leader in the loans department, would often enter the training room and make personal and suggestive remarks. She alleged Memon asked her how she managed alone with her husband out of town and offered help if needed. Both Memon and Shahrukh Qureshi questioned her marriage type and made insinuations about her personal life.

Continued abuse Unwanted physical advances After training, the complainant moved to on-the-job training in September 2025 and then to a production role. During this time, she alleged that Asif Ansari, an associate from another team, would approach her often and sit beside her without invitation. She accused Ansari of repeated physical advances and inappropriate touching. "He would deliberately touch my body, try to hold my hand, place his hand on my thigh or shoulder," she stated.

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Complaint filed Legal complaint filed by woman The complainant also named Tausif Attar, stating that he would visit her desk daily, despite not being part of her team, to bring food and make sexually suggestive remarks. She also named Shafi Sheikh, alleging that he circled her multiple times on Makar Sankranti, staring at her inappropriately. The complainant has filed a legal complaint against Shahrukh Qureshi, Raza Memon, Asif Ansari, Tausif Attar, and Shafi Sheikh for sexual harassment, stalking, inappropriate touching, and hurting of religious sentiments.

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