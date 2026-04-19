TCS employee alleges months-long sexual harassment, religious slurs by colleagues
What's the story
A woman employee of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik has accused five colleagues of months-long sexual harassment, stalking, and making derogatory remarks about her religion. The allegations were detailed in a police complaint accessed by India Today TV. The complainant said the harassment started soon after she joined TCS as an associate on June 20, 2025.
Initial harassment
Inappropriate remarks during training
During her training, the complainant alleged Raza Memon, a team leader in the loans department, would often enter the training room and make personal and suggestive remarks. She alleged Memon asked her how she managed alone with her husband out of town and offered help if needed. Both Memon and Shahrukh Qureshi questioned her marriage type and made insinuations about her personal life.
Continued abuse
Unwanted physical advances
After training, the complainant moved to on-the-job training in September 2025 and then to a production role. During this time, she alleged that Asif Ansari, an associate from another team, would approach her often and sit beside her without invitation. She accused Ansari of repeated physical advances and inappropriate touching. "He would deliberately touch my body, try to hold my hand, place his hand on my thigh or shoulder," she stated.
Complaint filed
Legal complaint filed by woman
The complainant also named Tausif Attar, stating that he would visit her desk daily, despite not being part of her team, to bring food and make sexually suggestive remarks. She also named Shafi Sheikh, alleging that he circled her multiple times on Makar Sankranti, staring at her inappropriately. The complainant has filed a legal complaint against Shahrukh Qureshi, Raza Memon, Asif Ansari, Tausif Attar, and Shafi Sheikh for sexual harassment, stalking, inappropriate touching, and hurting of religious sentiments.
Company stance
TCS responds to allegations
The incidents took place between June 2025 and March 2026 at TCS's Ashoka Marg office in Nashik. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has formed a fact-finding committee to investigate these allegations of sexual harassment at TCS's Nashik unit. TCS has said it follows a zero-tolerance policy toward harassment and coercion. The company confirmed that the employees named in the complaints have been suspended pending an inquiry.