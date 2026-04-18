TCS Nashik worker alleges sexual assault, pressured into Islam
A woman working at TCS's Nashik office has accused a male coworker of sexual assault and pressuring her to convert to Islam, after he allegedly hid his marriage, promised to help her secure a job at TCS, and expressed a desire to marry her.
The incident reportedly happened back in July 2022, but she only found out about his marital status when his wife reached out in February 2026.
Police file 9 FIRs, 8 arrested
The complaint also mentions that the accused and two other colleagues made disrespectful remarks about Hindu deities.
Police have filed nine first information reports, or FIRs, and arrested eight people so far, with a Special Investigation Team handling the case.
TCS says it had not received an internal complaint earlier but has launched an internal probe, brought in an external agency, and set up a committee, reaffirming its zero tolerance policy for workplace misconduct.