TCS Nashik worker alleges sexual assault, pressured into Islam

Police file 9 FIRs, 8 arrested

The complaint also mentions that the accused and two other colleagues made disrespectful remarks about Hindu deities.

Police have filed nine first information reports, or FIRs, and arrested eight people so far, with a Special Investigation Team handling the case.

TCS says it had not received an internal complaint earlier but has launched an internal probe, brought in an external agency, and set up a committee, reaffirming its zero tolerance policy for workplace misconduct.