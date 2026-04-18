TCS says no POSH complaints filed in Nashik harassment row

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has not received any formal complaints through its Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) channels regarding the Nashik branch sexual harassment cases between 2022 and 2026. This was confirmed by TCS CEO and Managing Director K Krithivasan in a statement on April 17. "While detailed reviews are still underway, a preliminary review...indicates that we have not received any complaints of the nature that are being alleged on either our ethics or POSH channels," he said.

Company stance TCS cooperating with law enforcement agencies for investigation TCS has reiterated its commitment to employee welfare and institutional conduct, with a zero-tolerance policy toward coercion or misconduct. The IT services giant said it is cooperating fully with law enforcement agencies for a thorough investigation. An independent panel from Deloitte and law firm Trilegal is assisting in the internal probe led by TCS President and COO Aarthi Subramanian. An Oversight Committee headed by independent director Keki Mistry will review the findings of this investigation.

Case details Details of the Nashik sexual harassment case The Nashik case came to light when a woman alleged that a colleague maintained a physical relationship with her under false marriage promises. The investigation has led to nine FIRs being filed for mental and sexual harassment, along with inaction by senior managers. Accused Raza Memon, Shafi Shaikh, Asif Ansari, Shah Rukh Qureshi, Tausif Attar, and Danish Sheikh are currently in police custody, while Nida Khan remains absconding.

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