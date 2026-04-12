TCS under scanner after 9 FIRs filed in Nashik

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) , India's largest software exporter, is under scrutiny after nine FIRs were filed alleging sexual harassment and religious conversion at its Nashik unit. The company stated that it has a "zero-tolerance" policy toward harassment and coercion of any form. Six employees have been arrested in connection with the case, and those being investigated have been suspended pending an inquiry.

Company response We took swift action, says TCS A TCS spokesperson said on April 12, "As soon as we were made aware of the matter in Nashik, we took swift action." The company said it is cooperating with local law enforcement, and further action will be based on the investigation's conclusion. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also taken cognizance of the case, calling it "very serious" and praising Nashik police for their prompt action.

Ongoing investigation SIT constituted to probe case A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to look into the case. The investigation was launched after a woman filed a complaint in March, alleging that a colleague continued a sexual relationship with her on the pretext of marriage. During the probe, police registered eight more FIRs related to sexual harassment and religious conversion incidents at TCS's Nashik unit.

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HR investigation HR official being questioned Nashik police are also questioning the Pune-based IT company's HR official for her inaction on complaints from women employees. Police said some victims had approached the HR manager earlier, but no action was taken. An officer quoted by The Indian Express said, "We issued her a notice to join the probe at a later date."

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