Teacher oils hair in class, kids watch—video sparks outrage
A video from a Bulandshahr primary school is making waves online—it shows a teacher oiling her hair and playing Bollywood songs while students just sit there, with no lesson happening.
The clip has everyone talking about what's really going on in Uttar Pradesh's government schools.
Teacher suspended, inquiry launched
After the video blew up, the district education office quickly suspended the teacher and started an inquiry.
Officials are now looking into how this kind of thing slipped through and whether schools are being supervised enough.
sdgIncident highlights need for education system
The whole incident has sparked fresh debates about how teachers are held accountable and whether kids in state schools are getting the attention they deserve.
For many, it's another reminder that UP's education system needs some serious fixes.