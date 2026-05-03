Teachers killed in Kullu after tree toppled onto car

Suresh Chand and Reena Kumari injured

Out of seven people in the car, Sneh Lata, Banti Kaundal, Usha Kumari, and Seema Azad sadly didn't make it.

The driver Suresh Chand and Reena Kumari survived but are being treated for injuries.

Bad weather slowed down rescue efforts at first. Local leaders have shared their condolences and promised support for the victims' families while officials ensure proper medical care for those injured.