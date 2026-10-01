Teachers murdered in Sultanpur school robbery, Rakesh Kumar Yadav arrested
A teacher couple was murdered during a robbery at their school in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on September 28.
Police have arrested Rakesh Kumar Yadav, who worked as the school's bus driver and computer teacher, along with his relative Ashish Yadav.
The two were caught near a canal bridge about a week after the incident.
Teacher Vinita attacked, teacher Mukesh killed
The tragedy unfolded when Vinita allegedly noticed Rakesh trying to open a locker with a key and raised an alarm.
Rakesh allegedly attacked her with a spade, and Mukesh was allegedly killed with an ax while trying to escape.
Police later recovered stolen cash from both accused, Vinita's Aadhaar card, the murder weapons (a spade and an ax), bloodstained clothes, and learned that Rakesh had allegedly used Vinita's phone to make transactions before discarding it in a well.
The investigation is ongoing, with a chargesheet to be filed after completion of the legal process.