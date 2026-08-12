Technical glitch grounds SpiceJet Delhi Pune flight nearly 5 hours
India
A Delhi-to-Pune SpiceJet flight left travelers stranded for almost five hours on August 13, 2026, after a technical glitch grounded the plane.
Things got uncomfortable as the cabin heated up and breathing became tough.
The flight, set to depart at 4:55pm kept getting pushed back and finally took off at 10:00pm landing in Pune just after midnight.
SpiceJet apologizes, passengers demand stricter oversight
Many frustrated passengers said they weren't given clear updates or refreshments during the long wait.
Some were offered refunds if they canceled, but those who stayed claimed promised meal vouchers never showed up.
SpiceJet apologized and said an alternate aircraft was arranged, but travelers are still calling for stricter action against the airline and better oversight from aviation authorities.