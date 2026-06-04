Teen driver aged 15 crashes on Ramanandnagar road injuring 5
India
A 15-year-old in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, lost control of a speeding car and crashed into pedestrians and vehicles on Ramanandnagar Road.
Five people were hurt, including a young man who suffered a serious leg fracture while riding his electric two-wheeler.
Police search for teenage driver
After the accident, angry residents gathered at the scene, causing confusion. The teenage driver panicked and ran off, leaving the car behind.
All injured are being treated at a private hospital.
Police have initiated an investigation and say they are actively searching for the minor, adding that this incident highlights concerns about road safety among young drivers.