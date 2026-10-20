Teen R says she feels unsafe after Modi remarks video
India
A 15-year-old girl, R, is facing serious harassment after a video of her making crude remarks about Prime Minister Modi at a July protest in Delhi went viral.
Even though she apologized publicly, the backlash has not stopped.
R says she no longer feels safe in her own country.
Family forced into hiding, selling jewelry
Because of ongoing threats, R and her family have had to keep moving and go into hiding.
This has disrupted her mother's tutoring job and forced them to sell personal jewelry just to get by.
R cannot attend school right now but hopes things will calm down so she can return to normal life soon.