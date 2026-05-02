Teena Choudhry confronts Girish Mahajan over BJP protest jam
India
Teena Choudhry, a Mumbai commuter, went viral after she directly confronted Maharashtra's Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan when stuck in a traffic jam after 25 minutes caused by busses parked for a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) protest.
Despite asking police to clear the road, nothing happened until she approached the minister herself.
Choudhry calls out police, rejects politicization
In her follow-up video, Choudhry called out the police for ignoring public needs and highlighted how wearing a uniform should mean serving people with respect.
Coming from an army family, she said public service should be about responsibility, not just power.
She also asked political parties not to use her story for their own gain and thanked Mahajan for finally getting traffic moving.