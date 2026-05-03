Teena Choudhry confronts Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan after traffic jam
A video of Teena Choudhry confronting Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan at a BJP rally in Mumbai is making waves online.
The Jan Aakrosh rally on April 21 caused huge traffic jams along the Worli-Prabhadevi stretch, leaving Choudhry stuck for over 1 hour while trying to pick up her daughter.
She asked Mahajan directly, voicing what many frustrated commuters were feeling.
Complaint filed against Teena Choudhry
Afterward, Choudhry shared that she'd asked police for help during the jam but got no response, and pointed out her disappointment with how authorities handled things, especially since her family has served in the military.
A legal complaint was filed against her for allegedly causing a disturbance, though no FIR has been registered yet.
Mahajan apologized for the inconvenience and helped clear the road after their exchange.