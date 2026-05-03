Teena Choudhry confronts Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan after traffic jam

Complaint filed against Teena Choudhry

Afterward, Choudhry shared that she'd asked police for help during the jam but got no response, and pointed out her disappointment with how authorities handled things, especially since her family has served in the military.

A legal complaint was filed against her for allegedly causing a disturbance, though no FIR has been registered yet.

Mahajan apologized for the inconvenience and helped clear the road after their exchange.