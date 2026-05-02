Teena Choudhry's traffic jam clip prompted Girish Mahajan to act
India
Remember that viral video of Teena Choudhry stuck in a massive traffic jam allegedly linked to a political rally in Maharashtra?
After dropping her child at music class, she found herself blocked by two busses and got no help from police, so she spoke up and the clip took off online.
Girish Mahajan apologized and moved busses
Minister Girish Mahajan responded and was the only person who engaged with her concerns, making sure the busses were moved so everyone could get going again.
He even apologized to Choudhry for the chaos, admitting big rallies often cause these hassles.