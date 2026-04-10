Teenage girls from Jambuvalasa die taking selfies at Mulagummi waterfall
India
Three teenage girls from Jambuvalasa village lost their lives on Thursday after slipping into the Mulagummi waterfall while trying to take selfies.
They were standing on wet rocks when they lost their balance and fell in; local residents managed to save one, but Trisha, 17, Ratnakumari, 16, and Pavitra, 16, were swept away by the strong current.
Police investigate and warn against selfies
Police have launched an investigation and are reminding everyone that even small waterfalls can be risky due to hidden currents and slippery surfaces.
Authorities are asking visitors not to get too close or take selfies near water bodies in remote spots, highlighting how easy it is to underestimate nature's dangers.