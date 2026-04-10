Teenage girls from Jambuvalasa die taking selfies at Mulagummi waterfall India Apr 10, 2026

Three teenage girls from Jambuvalasa village lost their lives on Thursday after slipping into the Mulagummi waterfall while trying to take selfies.

They were standing on wet rocks when they lost their balance and fell in; local residents managed to save one, but Trisha, 17, Ratnakumari, 16, and Pavitra, 16, were swept away by the strong current.