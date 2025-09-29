Telangana: 1,354 women land 2 Guinness World Records for Bathukamma
Hyderabad's Saroornagar Stadium just pulled off something huge: a 63.11-foot-tall, seven-ton Bathukamma floral display and a synchronized dance by an estimated 1,354 women—both landing spots in the Guinness World Records.
This was all part of the weeklong 'Mana Bathukamma' festival, which drew thousands to celebrate Telangana's culture.
Controversy over who could dance
Bathukamma is a big deal in Telangana—it's all about community, music, dance, and vibrant flower arrangements.
This year's event had state ministers and singer Vimalakka cheering everyone on.
Still, not everyone could join in; only women in saris or half-saris who made it to rehearsal got to perform, leaving many disappointed.
Even so, organizers managed to bring together over a thousand dancers for this record-setting moment.