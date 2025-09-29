Telangana: 1,354 women land 2 Guinness World Records for Bathukamma

Controversy over who could dance

Bathukamma is a big deal in Telangana—it's all about community, music, dance, and vibrant flower arrangements.

This year's event had state ministers and singer Vimalakka cheering everyone on.

Still, not everyone could join in; only women in saris or half-saris who made it to rehearsal got to perform, leaving many disappointed.

Even so, organizers managed to bring together over a thousand dancers for this record-setting moment.