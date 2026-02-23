Telangana: 2-month-old girl dies after family beaten at temple fair
A two-month-old baby girl died in Telangana's Nagarkurnool after her family was allegedly attacked during a temple fair on February 18.
Chakali Ganesh, his wife Mounika, their infant daughter, and Ganesh's grandmother were reportedly targeted with caste slurs and beaten with rods by local leaders, including the village sarpanch, when they tried to enter the temple.
During the chaos, the baby was allegedly kicked from her mother's shoulder and later died in hospital after three days.
FIR filed, accused claim they were attacked
Police have filed an FIR under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and, according to some reports, arrested four people. The accused filed a counter-complaint claiming Ganesh's group threw stones at them.
The National Human Rights Commission has stepped in to investigate. Meanwhile, the grieving family is demanding justice and has taken shelter elsewhere out of fear.
Local leaders have publicly condemned the attack as outrage grows over this tragedy.