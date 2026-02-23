Telangana: 2-month-old girl dies after family beaten at temple fair India Feb 23, 2026

A two-month-old baby girl died in Telangana's Nagarkurnool after her family was allegedly attacked during a temple fair on February 18.

Chakali Ganesh, his wife Mounika, their infant daughter, and Ganesh's grandmother were reportedly targeted with caste slurs and beaten with rods by local leaders, including the village sarpanch, when they tried to enter the temple.

During the chaos, the baby was allegedly kicked from her mother's shoulder and later died in hospital after three days.