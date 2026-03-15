Telangana: 3 dead, 6 injured in road accident

On Sunday afternoon (March 15, 2026) at around 3:30pm in Telangana's Nalgonda district, a truck lost control after a tire burst and slammed into a stationary auto-rickshaw. Three people lost their lives and six others were hurt while getting off the rickshaw.

More details awaited One person died immediately, while two more passed away at the hospital.

The six injured are still being treated. Details about who they are haven't been shared yet.

Average of 71 accidents every day Road accidents like this aren't rare in Telangana: on average, there are about 71 crashes and 20 deaths every day.

Most victims are between 18 and 45 years old.

Highways have become especially risky as more vehicles hit the roads, and the state has flagged hundreds of dangerous "black spots" where accidents keep happening.