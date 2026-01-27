Telangana: 5-year-old girl loses life to banned kite string
A heartbreaking accident in Medchal, Telangana, took the life of five-year-old Nishvika Aditya when a banned Chinese manjha (kite string) sliced her neck as she rode on a two-wheeler with her dad.
Despite her father stopping immediately after hearing her scream, the sharp string had already caused severe bleeding.
She was rushed to a hospital but couldn't be saved.
Police crackdown and rising concerns over Chinese manjha
Police have launched an investigation to find out where the dangerous kite string came from, as investigators probe how it became entangled around the child.
A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.
Sadly, this isn't an isolated case—Chinese manjha has caused multiple deaths and injuries across India each year.
