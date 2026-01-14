Telangana: 500 dogs killed in week to fulfill 'poll promise'

In a shocking incident, around 500 stray dogs have been killed in Telangana 's Kamareddy and Hanamkonda districts. The mass killing is allegedly an attempt to fulfill promises made during the recent gram panchayat elections to tackle the stray dog menace. Animal welfare activist Adulapuram Goutham filed a complaint on January 12 alleging systematic killings of street dogs in several villages.

Legal proceedings Activist's complaint leads to police investigation Goutham's complaint accused village sarpanches of orchestrating the killings. He claimed around 200 dogs were killed in just a few days. The complainant alleged that poisonous injections were used to kill the dogs and he found carcasses dumped near a temple in Bhavanipet village. Following his complaint, police have registered a case against six people, including five village sarpanches and Kishore Pandhey, who was allegedly hired for the killings.

Investigation progress Veterinary teams conduct post-mortem examinations Police officials said the carcasses were buried on the outskirts of villages and later exhumed by veterinary teams for post-mortem examinations. "Viscera samples have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to determine the exact cause of death and the type of poison used," a senior police official told PTI. Notices have also been issued to those accused in these killings.

Election aftermath Dogs killed to fulfill election promises Sources from the villages told PTI that some elected representatives carried out these killings to "fulfill promises made to villagers" during the recent panchayat polls. "Ahead of the elections held in December last year, some candidates promised villagers they would tackle the stray dog and monkey menace. They are now allegedly 'fulfilling' those promises by killing stray dogs," they said.