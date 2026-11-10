Telangana agriculture university VC Alidas Janaiah accused of sexual harassment
Big news from Telangana's top agriculture university, vice chancellor Alidas Janaiah is facing sexual harassment accusations from an assistant professor, who says he made inappropriate comments and pressured her to leave her husband.
After she rejected him, she claims he transferred her to Nizamabad after she refused his alleged advances.
The Telangana State Commission for Women has now summoned Janaiah for questioning on November 12.
Assistant professor press conference, campus protests
The assistant professor shared her frustration at a press conference, saying, the assistant professor said, "If you had met 20 years earlier, I would have married you."
While some university staff defend the vice chancellor and say the transfer was just administrative, student and faculty groups are protesting and calling for a fair investigation.
Many want Janaiah removed from his post until the inquiry is finished, hoping this will ensure safety and transparency on campus.