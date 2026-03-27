Telangana: Aloor records 40.4 degrees Celsius, yellow alert issued
Telangana is heating up fast, with several places crossing 40 degrees Celsius this week.
Aloor in Nizamabad hit a scorching 40.4 degrees Celsius, and even Hyderabad wasn't spared: temperatures there peaked at 38.5 degrees Celsius.
Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy also saw highs close to 39 degrees Celsius, making it a tough few days for everyone.
Light rain or thundershowers likely in Hyderabad
A yellow alert is on until March 31 across many districts, thanks to possible thunderstorms and gusty winds in spots like Adilabad and Nizamabad.
Hyderabad could get some light rain or thundershowers in the evenings over the next couple of days.
The IMD says temperatures might climb another 2 to 3 degrees Celsius soon, so it's smart to stay indoors during peak hours and keep hydrated until things cool down.