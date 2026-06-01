Telangana April revenue ₹22,392 cr mostly from borrowings and loans
India
Telangana kicked off the new financial year with revenue way below expectations, just ₹22,392 crore in April, which is only 7.43% of its annual target.
Most of this money came from borrowings and loans, showing the state is leaning heavily on debt to keep things running.
Taxes ₹10,598 cr and spending soars
Taxes brought in ₹10,598 crore (about 5.84% of the yearly goal), with GST and sales tax as the main contributors. Nontax revenue barely made a dent.
Meanwhile, spending soared—salaries, pensions, and subsidies (especially for free power to farmers) ate up big chunks of the budget.
The result? The reported fiscal deficit and less money left over than planned.