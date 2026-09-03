Telangana Armed Reserve constable suspended for objectionable social media comments
India
A Telangana Armed Reserve constable has been suspended after posting objectionable comments about a public representative on social media.
The suspension was issued on September 2, 2026, after senior police officials noticed the objectionable social media posts.
Police release urges online restraint
The constable's remarks broke police conduct rules, which the release added hurt the department's image.
He reminded police personnel to keep things respectful and responsible online, urging them to think before they post to avoid similar trouble.