Telangana budget 2026-27: Focus on green energy, irrigation, and agriculture

Key support programs remain in place

Even with these small cuts, key support programs like Rythu Bharosa cash aid (₹6,000 per acre for two seasons), paddy bonus (₹500 per quintal), free farm power supply, and micro-irrigation are sticking around.

The focus is on finishing big projects like Palamuru-Rangareddy and boosting green energy with battery storage and pumped hydro.

But with budgets mostly flat for these sectors despite strong farm output, this could raise concerns about slower progress on water security and clean energy, issues that matter a lot to young people looking at the state's future.