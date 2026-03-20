Telangana budget 2026-27: Focus on green energy, irrigation, and agriculture
Telangana's new budget, presented by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, slightly reduced funds for agriculture and irrigation this year, even though the state's overall spending went up.
Agriculture gets ₹23,179 crore (down from ₹24,439 crore), irrigation gets ₹22,615 crore (down from ₹23,355 crore), and energy receives ₹21,285 crore (almost unchanged).
Key support programs remain in place
Even with these small cuts, key support programs like Rythu Bharosa cash aid (₹6,000 per acre for two seasons), paddy bonus (₹500 per quintal), free farm power supply, and micro-irrigation are sticking around.
The focus is on finishing big projects like Palamuru-Rangareddy and boosting green energy with battery storage and pumped hydro.
But with budgets mostly flat for these sectors despite strong farm output, this could raise concerns about slower progress on water security and clean energy, issues that matter a lot to young people looking at the state's future.