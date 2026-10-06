Telangana drops 14 flyovers and underpasses around KBR National Park

Big change in Hyderabad's road plans: Telangana has dropped its earlier idea of building 14 flyovers and underpasses around KBR National Park after public pushback.

Instead, the city will get one long elevated corridor, approved by the GHMC Standing Committee on October 3, to connect five busy junctions across Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, and Punjagutta, making travel smoother without cutting through the park.