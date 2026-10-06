Telangana drops 14 flyovers and underpasses around KBR National Park
Big change in Hyderabad's road plans: Telangana has dropped its earlier idea of building 14 flyovers and underpasses around KBR National Park after public pushback.
Instead, the city will get one long elevated corridor, approved by the GHMC Standing Committee on October 3, to connect five busy junctions across Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, and Punjagutta, making travel smoother without cutting through the park.
Hyderabad 4.3km corridor costs 1,090cr
The original plan faced protests from environmentalists and locals worried about losing trees.
Now, with a single 4.3-kilometer elevated stretch (split into two construction packages costing ₹1,090 crore), the government hopes to ease traffic while protecting green spaces.
Still, some opposition leaders are questioning why such a big change was needed in the first place.