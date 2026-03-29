Telangana girl misdiagnosed as pregnant after ultrasound at scanning center
India
A girl in Telangana visited a local scanning center with stomach pain, but an ultrasound report mistakenly said she was pregnant.
The news shocked her family, who doubted the findings and sought a second opinion.
Altercation, tests show no pregnancy
Things got heated when the family confronted the staff, leading to a physical altercation and police complaints from both sides.
Later tests at a private nursing home in Warangal showed she wasn't pregnant: she just had a small growth in her uterus, which doctors have since removed.
The family is now asking for action against those responsible for the mix-up.