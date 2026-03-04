Telangana: Girl,16, gives birth in diagnostic center restroom
India
A 16-year-old girl in Telangana unexpectedly gave birth in the restroom of a diagnostic center.
She had gone there with her mother after complaining of severe stomach pain following her exam, but ended up going into labor while waiting for her scan.
Both girl and baby are stable
Staff at the center discovered the newborn, who was allegedly placed in a dustbin, and immediately called the police.
Both the girl and her baby were taken to hospital and are now stable.
Police have started looking into how the pregnancy happened.