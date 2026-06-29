Telangana government announces major IPS reshuffle Monday across police leadership

Multiple senior officers reassigned in Telangana

Sunpreet Singh is leaving his post as Warangal Police Commissioner to become Joint Commissioner (Traffic) in Cyberabad and was given full additional charge of Deputy Inspector General for Zone three.

N Swetha takes over as Warangal's Police Commissioner and will also hold the full additional charge of Zone four duties.

Ambar Kishor Jha is now entrusted with full additional charge of overseeing Zone one (Kaleshwaram), D Joel Davis is given full additional charge of Zone five (Yadadri),

Ch Sindu Sarma steps in as Superintendent for CI Cell Intelligence and will also hold additional charge of Superintendent of SIB, and

R Venkateshwarlu becomes Deputy Commissioner at CAR HQ in Hyderabad City.