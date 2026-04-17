Telangana government caste census finds 89,000 under-18 daily-wage laborers

Telangana caste disparities shape child labor

The data shows child labor is especially high among Scheduled Castes and Tribes: 14% of the child laborers were from SC Madiga and 11% were from ST Lambadi communities.

Meanwhile, only 2.6% of OC Brahmins do such work, while groups like OC Rajus and Brahmins dominate professional jobs (27%).

It's a stark reminder that economic opportunities still depend a lot on which community you're born into in Telangana.