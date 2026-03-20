Telangana government increases education budget for 2026-27
India
Telangana has bumped up its education budget to ₹26,674 crore for 2026-27, an increase from last year and now 8.22% of the state's total spending.
The government is putting money into new residential schools, modern classrooms, free breakfasts for students, and tech upgrades for polytechnic colleges.
Student groups raise concerns, call for protests
While these changes sound promising, like scholarships and better meals, student groups say it's not enough.
The education share is still way below the recommended 18%, and issues like unpaid tuition fee reimbursements remain, and student groups raised concerns about scholarships.
Student leaders are calling out the government and planning protests, urging real action so all students actually benefit from these promises.