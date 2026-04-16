Telangana government makes findings of its 2024-25 caste survey public 

The Telangana government has released the findings of its Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political and Caste (SEEEPC) Survey for 2024-25. The data was made public on the state planning department's website after delays due to elections and other constraints. The survey was conducted by over one lakh enumerators and 76,000 data entry operators, covering around 1.12 crore families or a population of 3.55 crore.

Population breakdown Breakdown of major demographic groups in Telangana The survey data reveals that Backward Classes (BCs), including BC Muslims, are the largest demographic group in Telangana at 56.33%. This is further divided into BCs (excluding Muslims) at 46.25% and BC Muslims at 10.08%. Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) make up 17.43% and 10.45% of the population, respectively, while Other Castes (OCs), excluding Muslims, constitute 13.31%. The total Muslim population stands at a significant 12.56%.

Community composition Madiga largest community in Telangana Among communities, the Madiga caste is the largest, accounting for 10.3% of the population, followed by Mudiraj (7.4%), Lambadis/Banjaras (6.8%), Yadava (Golla), Reddy, Goud, Mala and Munnurukapu. The data also shows large disparities in backwardness among the 56 major castes. It observes that some BC groups are on par with OC communities socially and economically, while SC Christians and Kamsalis outperform the state average in terms of backwardness indicators.

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