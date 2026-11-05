Telangana government medical college suspends 14 MBBS seniors over ragging
India
14 senior MBBS students at Telangana's Government Medical College have been suspended after juniors reported being harassed on campus.
Complaints reached the National Medical Commission's Anti-Ragging Cell, which got both local police and college authorities involved, leading to an internal investigation.
College allegedly finds video evidence
The college allegedly found evidence against all 14 seniors, including video footage.
Four of them were suspended for six months due to more serious involvement, while the other 10 received four-month suspensions.
Principal Dr. B. Valya clarified that the action had been initiated in accordance with anti-ragging guidelines.