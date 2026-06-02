Telangana government trims Hyderabad-Chennai bullet train route to 123km
Big update: the Hyderabad-Chennai bullet train plan just got trimmed down in Telangana, from 236km to 123km.
The route now skips Batasingaram, Narketpally, Suryapet, and Khammam, instead passing through Future City and Dry Port areas.
Telangana's government asked for these changes to better fit its big infrastructure projects.
Four Telangana stations, Shamshabad O&M base
There will be four stations in Telangana: Future City, Dry Port, Halia, and Vadapalli (the last three are all in Nalgonda district).
Shamshabad is set to become the main base for operations and maintenance of southern India's bullet trains.
Also worth noting: plans for a station right at Hyderabad airport changed due to expansion work; now you'll travel three to four kilometers from the terminal (with a possible monorail link in the works).
The updated track also supports Telangana's push for better logistics and cargo movement.