Telangana government trims Hyderabad-Chennai bullet train route to 123km

Four Telangana stations, Shamshabad O&M base

There will be four stations in Telangana: Future City, Dry Port, Halia, and Vadapalli (the last three are all in Nalgonda district).

Shamshabad is set to become the main base for operations and maintenance of southern India's bullet trains.

Also worth noting: plans for a station right at Hyderabad airport changed due to expansion work; now you'll travel three to four kilometers from the terminal (with a possible monorail link in the works).

The updated track also supports Telangana's push for better logistics and cargo movement.