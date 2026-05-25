Telangana has 8 Padma awardees at New Delhi ceremony

Dr Nori Dattatreyudu Padma Bhushan recipient

Dr. Nori Dattatreyudu, a U.S.-based doctor, received the Padma Bhushan for his major impact on healthcare.

The Padma Shri winners include Chandramouli Gaddamanugu, Krishnamurty Balasubramanian, and Kumarasamy Thangaraj (science and engineering), Deepika Reddy (art), Guduru Venkat Rao and Palkonda Vijay Anand Reddy (medicine), plus the late Rama Reddy Mamidi for animal husbandry.

Their achievements show how talent from Telangana is shaping India's future.