Telangana has 8 Padma awardees at New Delhi ceremony
India
The Padma awards just happened in New Delhi, and Telangana made a mark with eight winners.
These honors spotlight people making a real difference, from science and medicine to art and animal care.
Dr Nori Dattatreyudu Padma Bhushan recipient
Dr. Nori Dattatreyudu, a U.S.-based doctor, received the Padma Bhushan for his major impact on healthcare.
The Padma Shri winners include Chandramouli Gaddamanugu, Krishnamurty Balasubramanian, and Kumarasamy Thangaraj (science and engineering), Deepika Reddy (art), Guduru Venkat Rao and Palkonda Vijay Anand Reddy (medicine), plus the late Rama Reddy Mamidi for animal husbandry.
Their achievements show how talent from Telangana is shaping India's future.