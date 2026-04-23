Telangana heat wave returns with temperatures close to 45 Celsius
India
Telangana is seriously heating up, with temperatures hitting close to 45 Celsius across the state.
After a short break earlier this week, the heat wave came back strong on Wednesday and every single district saw highs of 41.5 Celsius or above.
Dahegaon 44.4C, 11 Telangana districts 43-44C
Dahegaon topped the charts at 44.4 Celsius, while Kasipet and Gudipally weren't far behind at 44.2 Celsius each.
11 districts recorded between 43 and 44 Celsius, so it's not just a few spots feeling the burn.