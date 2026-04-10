Telangana man arrested after drowning pregnant wife and 2 daughters
India
A 29-year-old man from Telangana has been arrested for drowning his pregnant wife and two young daughters in a swimming pool.
Police say he planned the murders so he could marry a minor relative, hoping for a male child.
Victim resisted forced abortions, 9 arrested
The victim had stood up against forced abortions after illegal sex determination.
The police have also arrested nine others, including the accused's parents, a doctor, and a nurse, for helping with illegal abortions.