Telangana plans Hyderabad expansion with 'Future city' to ease congestion
Hyderabad is set to get bigger. The Telangana government has outlined plans to expand the city's boundaries, hoping to ease traffic jams and overloaded infrastructure as more people move in.
A new economic center called Future City is in the works, designed to take some pressure off crowded areas and create more space for everyone.
Telangana plans economic centers, sustainability projects
The expansion includes new economic centers for better job access and upgraded transport links, so getting around should get easier.
The government is also making sustainability a priority with projects like restoring lakes and adding more green spaces, aiming for growth that doesn't harm the environment.
With Hyderabad already attracting professionals from across India, these changes could mean even more opportunities without losing sight of what makes the city livable.