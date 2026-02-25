Telangana Police intensify hunt for ex-Maoist chief Ganapathy India Feb 25, 2026

After the recent surrender of key Maoist figure Devji, Telangana Police have shifted their focus to tracking down Muppala Lakshmana Rao, better known as Ganapathy.

Once the general secretary of the banned CPI (Maoist), Ganapathy has been underground for decades and stepped down as general secretary around 2018; intelligence officials believe he may be hiding in an urban area under a different identity.

Police say efforts to trace him are ongoing, especially with the March 31 deadline announced by the union government looming next month.