Telangana renews raw-egg mayonnaise ban until at least October 2027
India
Telangana just renewed its ban on mayonnaise made with raw eggs, so you won't find it in stores or cafes until at least October 2027.
The move, announced in the official state gazette, is all about keeping people safe from the health risks that come with eating raw eggs.
Other mayonnaise allowed, commissioner cites health
Only mayonnaise made with raw eggs is off-limits. Other types of mayonnaise are totally fine.
The Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana, says this is in the interest of public health.