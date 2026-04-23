Telangana requires online road safety course before license applications
Getting a driver's license in Telangana just got a bit tougher: driving license applicants now have to complete an online road safety course first.
The state introduced this rule after seeing more than 7,000 road accident deaths and nearly 28,000 injuries a year.
It's all about making sure new drivers actually know the rules and can help bring those numbers down.
Certificate required for learner license exam
The course is split into six modules (each about 30 minutes), covering traffic rules, safe driving tips, and how to avoid accidents.
You can take it from home or at certain driving schools, with videos and real-life case studies to keep things practical.
After finishing each module, you'll need to pass a quick test. Only then will you get the certificate number required for your learner's license exam.