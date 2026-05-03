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Telangana driver drags man on car bonnet after indicator dispute
The man was reportedly dragged for 2km

Telangana driver drags man on car bonnet after indicator dispute

By Snehil Singh
May 03, 2026
04:22 pm
What's the story

In a shocking incident of road rage, a middle-aged man was dragged on the bonnet of a moving car for nearly two kilometers in Meerpet, Telangana. According to Hindustan Times, the altercation started when the motorcycle rider signaled for a U-turn about 500 meters ahead, prompting the car driver to question his early indication. The dispute quickly escalated into a physical confrontation.

Intervention attempt

Victim's father tried to intervene

The car driver allegedly pulled the motorcycle rider by his hair and drove off. The victim's father tried to intervene by climbing onto the car's bonnet in a bid to stop it. However, the driver continued to speed with him clinging onto the vehicle for almost two kilometers before finally stopping at Balapur.

Aftermath

Car hit bike 1st

After the vehicle was stopped, the driver fled from the scene. The victim alleged that the car first hit their two-wheeler from behind while they were traveling from Meerpet to LB Nagar. He also claimed that his son was pulled by the hair and fell on the road, sustaining injuries during this incident.

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Legal action

Case registered

After the incident, the victim lodged a complaint at the Meerpet police station. A case has been registered against the car driver, and an investigation is underway. The shocking incident was caught on camera and has since gone viral, highlighting issues of road rage and traffic disputes in Hyderabad.

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Twitter Post

Video of car driving with man hanging on to bonnet

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