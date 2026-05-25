Telangana secures ₹13,600cr refinancing with IRFC for Hyderabad Metro project
India
Telangana just landed a massive ₹13,600 crore refinancing deal for the Hyderabad Metro Rail project, teaming up with the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC).
This move comes after the state took full control of the metro and aims to make its finances healthier while setting up for future growth.
The agreement was signed in Delhi with top officials from both Telangana and IRFC present.
Metro 20-year refinancing eases debt burden
By swapping out expensive old loans for a more affordable 20-year plan, the metro can help reduce its debt burden and free up funds for upgrades or expansion.
With over 500,000 people riding daily across 57 stations, this financial boost is set to help keep Hyderabad moving smoothly as the city keeps growing fast.