Telangana secures ₹13,600cr refinancing with IRFC for Hyderabad Metro project India May 25, 2026

Telangana just landed a massive ₹13,600 crore refinancing deal for the Hyderabad Metro Rail project, teaming up with the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC).

This move comes after the state took full control of the metro and aims to make its finances healthier while setting up for future growth.

The agreement was signed in Delhi with top officials from both Telangana and IRFC present.