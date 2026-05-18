Telangana sees several districts above 45 Celsius on May 17 India May 18, 2026

Telangana is in the middle of a serious heatwave, with temperatures soaring above 45 Celsius in several districts on Sunday, May 17, 2026.

Bheemgal (Nizamabad) topped the charts at 45.7 Celsius, just ahead of Dasturabad (Nirmal) at 45.3 Celsius and Banswada (Kamareddy) at 45.2 Celsius, definitely not your average summer day.