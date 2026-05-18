Telangana sees several districts above 45 Celsius on May 17
India
Telangana is in the middle of a serious heatwave, with temperatures soaring above 45 Celsius in several districts on Sunday, May 17, 2026.
Bheemgal (Nizamabad) topped the charts at 45.7 Celsius, just ahead of Dasturabad (Nirmal) at 45.3 Celsius and Banswada (Kamareddy) at 45.2 Celsius, definitely not your average summer day.
Many areas 43 to 44 Celsius
It wasn't much cooler in other places: Jainad (Adilabad) hit 44.6 Celsius, Korutla (Jagtial) reached 44.4 Celsius, and spots like Penchikalpet and Bheemaram hovered around 43 to 44 Celsius.
Even Hyderabad's Nampally crossed into the low 40s Celsius.
A few areas caught a slight break, with Ghanpur (Jangaon) recording the lowest at 39.3 Celsius, but overall, most of Telangana felt the intense heat.