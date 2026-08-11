Telangana special intensive revision concludes Aug 10 with 78.3% confirmations

Telangana's Enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision concluded on August 10, 2026 at midnight, with 78.3% of the voters existing in the current voters' list who enrolled themselves during the Special Intensive Revision confirming their details, either online or offline.

Out of 3,38,26,448 voters, 2,64,86,214 took part.

The updated draft list comes out August 17, and the final version drops on October 19.