Telangana special intensive revision concludes Aug 10 with 78.3% confirmations
India
Telangana's Enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision concluded on August 10, 2026 at midnight, with 78.3% of the voters existing in the current voters' list who enrolled themselves during the Special Intensive Revision confirming their details, either online or offline.
Out of 3,38,26,448 voters, 2,64,86,214 took part.
The updated draft list comes out August 17, and the final version drops on October 19.
File Form 6 for draft rolls
If you don't see your name on the draft rolls, you can still get added by submitting Form 6.
Around 73.39L marked uncollectable
Around 73.39 lakh people were marked as "uncollectable," meaning they've moved away, passed on, or couldn't be reached, so their names won't show up in the new list.