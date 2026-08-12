Telangana to enter drier spell after late July rain
India
After some much-needed late July rain, Telangana is now looking at a drier spell. Most areas can expect only light to moderate showers, with heavy rain popping up in just a few spots.
Weather expert YV Rama Rao explains this shift is because there aren't any strong weather systems over the Bay of Bengal right now.
Telangana faces high El Nino chance
The usual climate patterns, like the Indian Ocean Dipole and Madden-Julian Oscillation, aren't really helping boost rainfall either, since the main monsoon action has shifted north.
On top of that, Telangana's rainfall is about 8% below normal this season and temperatures are running higher than average.
Scientists also warn there's a high chance of El Nino between August 2026 and March 2027, which could mean even weaker rains ahead.