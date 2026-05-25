Telangana to get ₹9,968cr from 16th Finance Commission via panchayats
India
Big news for Telangana's villages: the state is set to receive ₹9,968 crore from the 16th Finance Commission to upgrade rural infrastructure.
This funding will flow through local bodies like Panchayats and Zilla Parishads, aiming to improve basics: think cleaner drinking water, better sanitation, rural roads, and brighter street lights.
Funding barred for salaries and pensions
There are some strict rules here: the money can't go toward salaries or pensions: it's strictly for building and upgrading infrastructure. Any misuse could mean serious consequences.
Telangana's share is part of a massive ₹4.35 lakh crore national push (FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31) to make rural life better across India by strengthening local services and governance.