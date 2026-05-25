Telangana to get ₹9,968cr from 16th Finance Commission via panchayats

Funding barred for salaries and pensions

There are some strict rules here: the money can't go toward salaries or pensions: it's strictly for building and upgrading infrastructure. Any misuse could mean serious consequences.

Telangana's share is part of a massive ₹4.35 lakh crore national push (FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31) to make rural life better across India by strengthening local services and governance.