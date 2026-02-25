Telangana to host iftar dinners at 448 venues
This Ramzan, the Telangana government is organizing Iftar dinners at 448 identified venues including mosques and orphanages across Hyderabad and nearby areas, with a budget of ₹33 crore.
The initiative, run by the Minorities Welfare Department, aims to bring people together for community meals throughout the holy month.
Early leave for Muslim employees
The dinners aren't just about food—they're about community and support during Ramzan.
Mosques belonging to minority denominations and sects, including those associated with the Shia and Mahdavi communities, and orphanages are included, making it a truly inclusive effort.
A special committee led by Minister Mohammed Azharuddin will make sure everything runs smoothly.
Plus, Muslim government employees in Telangana and neighboring states will get to leave work an hour early for prayers and Iftar—a thoughtful touch that recognizes what this month means for so many.