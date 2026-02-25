Telangana to host iftar dinners at 448 venues

Early leave for Muslim employees

The dinners aren't just about food—they're about community and support during Ramzan.

Mosques belonging to minority denominations and sects, including those associated with the Shia and Mahdavi communities, and orphanages are included, making it a truly inclusive effort.

A special committee led by Minister Mohammed Azharuddin will make sure everything runs smoothly.

Plus, Muslim government employees in Telangana and neighboring states will get to leave work an hour early for prayers and Iftar—a thoughtful touch that recognizes what this month means for so many.