Telangana to receive ₹500cr under central Iconic Tourist Centers scheme
India
Telangana is gearing up to build a massive tourist hub with a ₹500 crore budget, thanks to the central government's Iconic Tourist Centers scheme.
Three locations are in the running: Vikarabad for its eco-adventures, Yadagirigutta for the famous Narasimha Swamy Temple, and Buddhavanam near Nagarjuna Sagar, which features Asia's largest Buddhist heritage park.
The goal is simple: make visiting these places smoother and way more memorable.
Telangana plans Statue of Unity body
To keep things running smoothly, Telangana plans to set up a special management organization inspired by Gujarat's Statue of Unity model.
This team will handle everything from visitor services to ongoing development, all under the watchful eye of a senior official.