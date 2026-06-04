Telangana to receive ₹500cr under central Iconic Tourist Centers scheme India Jun 04, 2026

Telangana is gearing up to build a massive tourist hub with a ₹500 crore budget, thanks to the central government's Iconic Tourist Centers scheme.

Three locations are in the running: Vikarabad for its eco-adventures, Yadagirigutta for the famous Narasimha Swamy Temple, and Buddhavanam near Nagarjuna Sagar, which features Asia's largest Buddhist heritage park.

The goal is simple: make visiting these places smoother and way more memorable.