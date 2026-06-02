Telangana to send traffic challans digitally owners must update VAHAN India Jun 02, 2026

Telangana's government is switching up how it issues traffic challans: now you'll get them via SMS, email, or WhatsApp.

This update follows recent changes in national traffic rules and aims to make things faster and more convenient for everyone.

If you own a vehicle, you need to update your mobile number and email on the VAHAN portal within one month so you don't miss any notifications.