Telangana to send traffic challans digitally owners must update VAHAN
Telangana's government is switching up how it issues traffic challans: now you'll get them via SMS, email, or WhatsApp.
This update follows recent changes in national traffic rules and aims to make things faster and more convenient for everyone.
If you own a vehicle, you need to update your mobile number and email on the VAHAN portal within one month so you don't miss any notifications.
Rule 167 digital challans deemed delivered
Once your details are updated, any challan under Rule 167(1) or Rule 167(2) sent digitally will count as officially delivered after one month: reduce reliance on physical delivery of notices.
The state wants to speed up communication about violations and cut down on old-school paperwork.
Officials across Telangana have been told to roll out this system right away for smoother traffic enforcement.