Telangana turns to tradition with Varuna Yagam at Nagarjuna Sagar
India
Telangana is turning to tradition to tackle its dry spell; the state will host a big Varuna Yagam ritual at the Nagarjuna Sagar project in Nalgonda district during the current monsoon season.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will attend the concluding ceremony, where 108 priests and 11 fire pits are set up to pray for rain and boost water levels in key rivers.
Nagarjuna Sagar down to 145.65 TMC
Right now, Nagarjuna Sagar has dropped from about 310.25 TMC on August 9 last year to just 145.65 TMC.
While the government hopes the ritual helps, experts also suggest practical steps like supporting farmers with better irrigation tools and drought-resistant crops.
BRS Working President K T Rama Rao agrees prayers matter but says real action is needed for struggling farmers.